Owensboro Health hosting free screening event
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health is inviting the community to a Health and Wellness Fair.
They say that event is being held Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
Officials say they will be offering free screenings at the fair. Those screenings include:
- Prostate screenings
- Tobacco cessation treatment
- Blood pressure checks
- Diabetes risk assessments
- Colon cancer screening information
- Radon education
- Lung cancer screening sign-ups
- Financial assistance information
- Stroke screenings
- Orthopedic and sports medicine information
- Potential flu shots available
- Potential COVID vaccines / boosters available
- Brown bag medication review
- Healthpark membership education and financial assistance information
For those who are interested and may have questions, you can contact Nicole Leach with Owensboro Health by calling 270-688-1346 or by email at Nicole.leach@owensboro.health.org.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.