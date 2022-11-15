Birthday Club
Owensboro Health hosting free screening event

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health is inviting the community to a Health and Wellness Fair.

They say that event is being held Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Dugan Best Recreation Center.

Officials say they will be offering free screenings at the fair. Those screenings include:

  • Prostate screenings
  • Tobacco cessation treatment
  • Blood pressure checks
  • Diabetes risk assessments
  • Colon cancer screening information
  • Radon education
  • Lung cancer screening sign-ups
  • Financial assistance information
  • Stroke screenings
  • Orthopedic and sports medicine information
  • Potential flu shots available
  • Potential COVID vaccines / boosters available
  • Brown bag medication review
  • Healthpark membership education and financial assistance information

For those who are interested and may have questions, you can contact Nicole Leach with Owensboro Health by calling 270-688-1346 or by email at Nicole.leach@owensboro.health.org.

