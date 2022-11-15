Owensboro Health hosting free screening event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health is inviting the community to a Health and Wellness Fair.

They say that event is being held Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Dugan Best Recreation Center.

Officials say they will be offering free screenings at the fair. Those screenings include:

Prostate screenings

Tobacco cessation treatment

Blood pressure checks

Diabetes risk assessments

Colon cancer screening information

Radon education

Lung cancer screening sign-ups

Financial assistance information

Stroke screenings

Orthopedic and sports medicine information

Potential flu shots available

Potential COVID vaccines / boosters available

Brown bag medication review

Healthpark membership education and financial assistance information

For those who are interested and may have questions, you can contact Nicole Leach with Owensboro Health by calling 270-688-1346 or by email at Nicole.leach@owensboro.health.org.

