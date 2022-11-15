EVV announces new accessibility programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders gathered at the Evansville Regional Airport this morning to announce new accessibility programs.

Their goal is to make EVV welcoming for everyone, including those with hidden disabilities.

Walking into the Evansville Regional Airport, you’ll now see these bracelets and pins at the information desk.

They’re meant for people with hidden disabilities to subtly let airport staff know you might require additional support.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other city leaders were here this morning to cut the ribbon on the new program.

They say it’s meant to make the invisible, visible. Leaders say 80-percent of people with disabilities have a “hidden” disability, like autism, anxiety or PTSD, that you can’t see just by looking at someone.

The Sunflower Program is now live, making EVV more welcoming for travelers.

“I think this recognition says that the airport team understands that the thousands of people that fly out of this airport every year have different needs,” says Winnecke. “The fact that we can roll these programs out here today says that EVV is not only a convenient airport, but a welcoming airport for everyone,”

There are more new things coming. Officials announced changes to their website to accommodate those with disabilities, as well as the addition of airport therapy dogs coming next year.

