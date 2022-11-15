EVSC presents State of our Schools final session

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The final session of State of our Schools was presented by the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

This is a chance for community members to gain a better understanding of the work teachers are doing at EVSC.

One method leaders are implementing is the ‘gain’ approach, which focuses on the different ways kids learn rather than assigning more work.

EVSC Superintendent, David Smith, says he feels so blessed to work in Evansville where the community is involved in the success of its public schools.

“You can not have a vibrant community without a vibrant public school system,” says Smith. “That means it takes everybody. It takes all the 200 plus people that were in attendance today, working together for the benefits of our students. That’s success. And we are just getting started.”

Smith wants to thank everyone who plays a roll in furthering student success.

