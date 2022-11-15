Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EVSC presents State of our Schools final session

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The final session of State of our Schools was presented by the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

This is a chance for community members to gain a better understanding of the work teachers are doing at EVSC.

One method leaders are implementing is the ‘gain’ approach, which focuses on the different ways kids learn rather than assigning more work.

EVSC Superintendent, David Smith, says he feels so blessed to work in Evansville where the community is involved in the success of its public schools.

“You can not have a vibrant community without a vibrant public school system,” says Smith. “That means it takes everybody. It takes all the 200 plus people that were in attendance today, working together for the benefits of our students. That’s success. And we are just getting started.”

Smith wants to thank everyone who plays a roll in furthering student success.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Authorities: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway
Douglas Nathan Phelps
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested
True Vine Inn fire
Fire destroys True Vine Inn in Henderson
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor

Latest News

2 sent to hospital after Princeton house explosion
2 sent to hospital after Princeton house explosion
1 killed in Audubon Parkway crash
1 killed in Audubon Parkway crash
EVSC hosts State of our Schools final session
EVSC hosts State of our Schools final session
Princeton house explosion caught on camera
Princeton house explosion caught on camera