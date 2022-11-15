Evansville nonprofit seeks donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Evansville Rescue Mission’s Gobbler Gathering is almost one week away.

{ Click here for previous story: “Evansville Mission Rescue organizing ‘Gobbler Gathering’ ahead of Thanksgiving” }

Kyle Gorman, Executive Director of Advancement, says the nonprofit, alongside 1,000 volunteers, spends the day before Thanksgiving handing out Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“I think it’s huge for the city of Evansville because its now going to allow 2,000 families to have proper Thanksgiving meals,” says Gorman. “So that’s the turkey, the stuffing, the corn, the green beans the whole bit.”

Gorman says the annual event is projected to distribute 2,000 Thanksgiving meals in a box that’ll feed these families for almost a week.

“One of the greatest parts about it is that day we will hear from people who don’t have food that night so this box will feed a family of four for four days,” said Gorman. “And so we’re able to be apart of that and the food insecurity problem in Evansville.”

Gorman says they’re seeking out boxed and canned good donations like mac and cheese, stuffing, and green beans for the Thanksgiving event.

Click here to find donation locations for the Evansville Rescue Mission Gobbler Gathering on Nov. 22.

If you are interested in signing up to volunteer for the Gobbler Gathering, Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.