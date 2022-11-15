Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville nonprofit seeks donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving event

Newscast Recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Evansville Rescue Mission’s Gobbler Gathering is almost one week away.

{Click here for previous story: “Evansville Mission Rescue organizing ‘Gobbler Gathering’ ahead of Thanksgiving” }

Kyle Gorman, Executive Director of Advancement, says the nonprofit, alongside 1,000 volunteers, spends the day before Thanksgiving handing out Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“I think it’s huge for the city of Evansville because its now going to allow 2,000 families to have proper Thanksgiving meals,” says Gorman. “So that’s the turkey, the stuffing, the corn, the green beans the whole bit.”

Gorman says the annual event is projected to distribute 2,000 Thanksgiving meals in a box that’ll feed these families for almost a week.

“One of the greatest parts about it is that day we will hear from people who don’t have food that night so this box will feed a family of four for four days,” said Gorman. “And so we’re able to be apart of that and the food insecurity problem in Evansville.”

Gorman says they’re seeking out boxed and canned good donations like mac and cheese, stuffing, and green beans for the Thanksgiving event.

Click here to find donation locations for the Evansville Rescue Mission Gobbler Gathering on Nov. 22.

If you are interested in signing up to volunteer for the Gobbler Gathering, Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
Generic image of crash scene
ISP apprehends suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded after a motorcyclist was hit by a car...
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
Plane crash victim Dan Ragan in Evansville in 2021
One of B-17 crash victims spoke with 14 News in 2021
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

Latest News

Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky
Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky
13 inducted into EVSC Hall of Fame
13 inducted into EVSC Hall of Fame
‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park' is back
‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck