EFD called to fire on Ravenswood Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a possible fire early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, that fire happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ravenswood Drive.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a small bush on fire outside of the home. While investigating, it was discovered the enclosed front porch had burned and the occupant used a garden hose to put it out.

Firefighters say they also found a fire in the attic.

According to a release, investigators have ruled the fire accidental due to a small generator that was found on the front enclosed porch.

Officials say the occupant of the home had a small burn on one of his hands, and was treated on scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.