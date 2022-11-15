EFD called to fire on Ravenswood Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a possible fire early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release, that fire happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ravenswood Drive.
Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a small bush on fire outside of the home. While investigating, it was discovered the enclosed front porch had burned and the occupant used a garden hose to put it out.
Firefighters say they also found a fire in the attic.
According to a release, investigators have ruled the fire accidental due to a small generator that was found on the front enclosed porch.
Officials say the occupant of the home had a small burn on one of his hands, and was treated on scene.
No other injuries were reported.
