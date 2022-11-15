Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three vehicles happened on Monday near Radio Avenue.

As of 6:29 p.m. Monday, northbound Highway 41 is down to one lane.

Dispatch was called to northbound Highway 41 north of Hillsdale Road.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6 p.m.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the crash is involving a truck, a FedEx truck, and an unknown vehicle at this time.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Three car crash involving a semi-tractor trailer at US 41 and Radio Ave, no injuries. NB US 41 is down to one lane currently for clean up, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/db4B5vLE5e — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) November 15, 2022

