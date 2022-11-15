Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three vehicles happened on Monday near Radio Avenue.
As of 6:29 p.m. Monday, northbound Highway 41 is down to one lane.
Dispatch was called to northbound Highway 41 north of Hillsdale Road.
According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6 p.m.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the crash is involving a truck, a FedEx truck, and an unknown vehicle at this time.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.