Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck

One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in Cabarrus County.(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three vehicles happened on Monday near Radio Avenue.

As of 6:29 p.m. Monday, northbound Highway 41 is down to one lane.

Dispatch was called to northbound Highway 41 north of Hillsdale Road.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6 p.m.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the crash is involving a truck, a FedEx truck, and an unknown vehicle at this time.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

