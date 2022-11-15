Cold and clouds linger through the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Only widely scattered light rain showers moved across the Tri-State Tuesday morning with most locations picking up trace amounts of rainfall. Clouds will hang tough through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Lows on Wednesday morning will settle in the upper 20s, and highs will peak around 40. The frigid air will be in good supply through Sunday. Dry each day with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the 20s. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with a high in the middle 30s. The cold pattern will ease by the start of next week. High temps will rise into the low to mid 50s with lows in the middle 30s.

