Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Cold and clouds linger through the week

Temps remain 10-15 degrees below normal
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Only widely scattered light rain showers moved across the Tri-State Tuesday morning with most locations picking up trace amounts of rainfall.  Clouds will hang tough through Tuesday night and Wednesday.  Lows on Wednesday morning will settle in the upper 20s, and highs will peak around 40.   The frigid air will be in good supply through Sunday.   Dry each day with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the 20s.  Friday will be the coldest day of the week with a high in the middle 30s.   The cold pattern will ease by the start of next week.  High temps will rise into the low to mid 50s with lows in the middle 30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Douglas Nathan Phelps
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested
True Vine Inn fire
Fire destroys True Vine Inn in Henderson
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
Generic image of crash scene
ISP apprehends suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

11/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/2 14 First Alert Sunrise
A.M. Light Rain
14 First Alert Forecast 11/14 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 11/14 10 p.m.