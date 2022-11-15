‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It may be November, but Christmas is right around the corner at Panther Creek Park.

The holiday light display, “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” will take place November 25.

It costs five dollars per car and will include around 50,000 lights.

The event will also feature a few new structures including an animated tunnel for families to drive through and enjoy.

Half of the money earned from the event will be donated to five nonprofits in the Daviess County area.

“Two years ago was our biggest year I believe and not for profits each got a check for about five thousand dollars for you know working one week,” says Daviess County Judge Executive, Al Mattingly. “That’s not bad.”

November 26 there will also be a Christmas parade in downtown Owensboro starting at 4 p. m.

