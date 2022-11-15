Birthday Club
'Blippi' live show coming to Evansville

"Blippi" tour coming to Evansville
"Blippi" tour coming to Evansville(Old National Events Plaza)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! is coming to Evansville.

It will be at the Old National Events Plaza on June 9, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Organizers say families can dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.

They say Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! is a curiosity adventure with monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks.

Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world.

Tickets start at $27.50 plus applicable fees and tax. Meet and greet is $50 per ticket at any level.

The Photo Experience will start shortly after the end of the show.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

