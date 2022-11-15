‘Blippi’ live show coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! is coming to Evansville.

It will be at the Old National Events Plaza on June 9, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Organizers say families can dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.

They say Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! is a curiosity adventure with monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks.

Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world.

Tickets start at $27.50 plus applicable fees and tax. Meet and greet is $50 per ticket at any level.

The Photo Experience will start shortly after the end of the show.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.