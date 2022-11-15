A.M. Light Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are scheduled to remain below normal through the week. Cloudy with light rain this morning as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cold with scattered flurries during the morning as high temps remain nearly 20-degrees below normal. Wednesday afternoon, becoming partly sunny with high temps in the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Wednesday night, partly cloudy and cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds with high temps only reach the lower 40s.

