14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school.

Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank.

But only one school was top dog.

Congratulations to Carmi White County High School, our 2022 season winner!

We gathered the entire high school together Monday afternoon and presented them with the trophy.

Together, Carmi White County raised 50,165 pounds of food.

That equates to more than 41,000 meals for hungry families in need.

The Bulldogs had the third highest total in Sunrise School Spirit history.

Since Sunrise School Spirit started back in 2015 students have helped raise 836,541 pounds of food.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

