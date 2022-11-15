Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

13 inducted into EVSC Hall of Fame

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC Hall of Fame class of 2022 has inducted thirteen people.

The Hall of Fame induction takes place every two years and honors outstanding achievement in their life’s work.

It also recognizes those who have made a positive impact on public education in the greater community.

The induction is also meant to emphasize the importance of service to the community and inspires EVSC students to seek excellence in their own education and careers.

“We have some women as well as men. Some people of color and also people with different interests, from tech to healthcare like I mentioned,” says EVSC Foundation President, Ely Sena-Martin. “So across the corporation we know there are students who are thinking about their future. What they might be. They may not know what comes next but hopefully that this group of stars will help them inspire them to pursue their dream.”

The EVSC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration Dinner will take place March 8 of 2023.

Nominations for the 2024 Hall of Fame can be made now.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
Generic image of crash scene
ISP apprehends suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded after a motorcyclist was hit by a car...
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
Plane crash victim Dan Ragan in Evansville in 2021
One of B-17 crash victims spoke with 14 News in 2021
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

Latest News

Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky
Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky
‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park' is back
‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing