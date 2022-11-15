13 inducted into EVSC Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC Hall of Fame class of 2022 has inducted thirteen people.

The Hall of Fame induction takes place every two years and honors outstanding achievement in their life’s work.

It also recognizes those who have made a positive impact on public education in the greater community.

The induction is also meant to emphasize the importance of service to the community and inspires EVSC students to seek excellence in their own education and careers.

“We have some women as well as men. Some people of color and also people with different interests, from tech to healthcare like I mentioned,” says EVSC Foundation President, Ely Sena-Martin. “So across the corporation we know there are students who are thinking about their future. What they might be. They may not know what comes next but hopefully that this group of stars will help them inspire them to pursue their dream.”

The EVSC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration Dinner will take place March 8 of 2023.

Nominations for the 2024 Hall of Fame can be made now.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.