Rain, snow and cold this week

Winter has arrived early
Newscast Recording
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies across the Tri-State on Monday, but temperatures hovered in the 40s, about 10-12 degrees below the normal for this time of year. Another weather disturbance will lift up from the southwest and spread rain or snow across the area early Tuesday morning. Most of the Tri-State will see light rain, but southern Illinois may receive light snow or a rain/snow mix. No widespread travel issues expected. The rest of the week will be mainly dry. Daily highs will stay in the low to mid 40s through Thursday and lows will drift into the mid 20s. Another blast of cold air will push highs on Friday into the middle 30s. Slightly milder over the weekend with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

