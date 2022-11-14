Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say.

According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, November 10.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.

