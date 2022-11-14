Birthday Club
Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say.

According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, November 10.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

GEICO 'Caveman' actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
Plane crash victim Dan Ragan in Evansville in 2021
Fire breaks out at True Vine Inn in Henderson
Castle marching band competes in finals at Grand Nationals (interview)
Fire breaks out at True Vine Inn in Henderson