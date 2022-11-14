New affordable senior housing coming to Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pivotal Housing Partners and TRI-CAP announced on Monday that full funding has been secured for a new affordable housing development.

Boonville Senior, is a new senior housing development being planned in Boonville.

According to a press release, CenterPoint Energy and the City of Boonville are providing financial assistance for the building of the new project.

Officials say the new development is expected to be open for occupancy in early 2024.

They say Boonville Senior will be located on 9th Street, and will serve seniors looking for affordable renting housing. The 45-unit community will include a mix of one and two bedroom apartments.

According to a press release, the new housing amenities include professional on-site management, a community room with kitchenette, computer workstations and a fitness center. It will also feature an elevator and controlled-access entry. The building will also be smoke-free and adhere to green in design standards.

