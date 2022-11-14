Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New affordable senior housing coming to Boonville

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick County Graphic(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pivotal Housing Partners and TRI-CAP announced on Monday that full funding has been secured for a new affordable housing development.

Boonville Senior, is a new senior housing development being planned in Boonville.

According to a press release, CenterPoint Energy and the City of Boonville are providing financial assistance for the building of the new project.

Officials say the new development is expected to be open for occupancy in early 2024.

They say Boonville Senior will be located on 9th Street, and will serve seniors looking for affordable renting housing. The 45-unit community will include a mix of one and two bedroom apartments.

According to a press release, the new housing amenities include professional on-site management, a community room with kitchenette, computer workstations and a fitness center. It will also feature an elevator and controlled-access entry. The building will also be smoke-free and adhere to green in design standards.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
Generic image of crash scene
ISP apprehends suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded after a motorcyclist was hit by a car...
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
Plane crash victim Dan Ragan in Evansville in 2021
One of B-17 crash victims spoke with 14 News in 2021
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

Former Karges Furniture Factory
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
Fire on Ridgeway
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
Resident of True Vine Inn gets home in time to warn others of fire
Resident of True Vine Inn gets home in time to warn others of fire
Owner of True Vine Inn says maintenance man saved residents from fire
Owner of True Vine Inn says maintenance man saved residents from fire