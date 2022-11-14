MPD: Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to pull over a truck for expired plates.

According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old William Ruckert, who was later found to be under the influence.

Police say they also found meth on Ruckert’s person.

Further investigation revealed Ruckert had just left his home before being pulled over.

According to a press release, officers applied for and then executed a search warrant at Rucker’s house on Hall Street.

MPD says officers found meth and marijuana inside the home. Police were then led to a truck sitting in front of the house.

They say that truck belonged to 30-year-old Clayton Eaton.

After searching the vehicle, officers say they found meth, cocaine and marijuana inside.

Eaton and Ruckert were both arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail on the following charges:

Eaton’s charges:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in synthetic drugs

Trafficking in marijuana

Ruckert’s charges:

No registration plates

DUI

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

