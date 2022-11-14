Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

MPD: Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.

(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to pull over a truck for expired plates.

According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old William Ruckert, who was later found to be under the influence.

Police say they also found meth on Ruckert’s person.

Further investigation revealed Ruckert had just left his home before being pulled over.

According to a press release, officers applied for and then executed a search warrant at Rucker’s house on Hall Street.

MPD says officers found meth and marijuana inside the home. Police were then led to a truck sitting in front of the house.

They say that truck belonged to 30-year-old Clayton Eaton.

After searching the vehicle, officers say they found meth, cocaine and marijuana inside.

Eaton and Ruckert were both arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail on the following charges:

Eaton’s charges:

  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Trafficking in synthetic drugs
  • Trafficking in marijuana

Ruckert’s charges:

  • No registration plates
  • DUI
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
Generic image of crash scene
ISP apprehends suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded after a motorcyclist was hit by a car...
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
The "Flying Fortress" at the Evansville Wartime Museum in 2021
B-17 that crashed in Dallas has visited Evansville
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

11/14 Sunrise Shoutout
11/14 Sunrise Shoutout
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
USI celebrates historic day as men’s basketball program tips off new era
USI celebrates historic day as men’s basketball program tips off new era