Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WFIE) - An investigation into a shooting is underway in Henderson County.

Authorities say two people were shot.

We’re told no arrests have been made.

We have an update on an officer-involved shooting in Tell City.

Troopers say the incident left the 22-year-old suspect dead, and several police cars damaged.

Today, we could learn the name of the driver killed in a crash over the weekend.

It happened on Kentucky 181 South in Muhlenberg County Saturday morning.

President Joe Biden is overseas Monday morning, where he’s already had a face-to-face meeting with china’s Xi Jinping (Shee Jin Ping).

We’ll have more on his meeting all throughout sunrise.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

