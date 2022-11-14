Birthday Club
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested

Douglas “Nathan” Phelps
Douglas "Nathan" Phelps
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office say the man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run has been arrested.

There has been an active warrant for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. Deputies say he’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid with death, and driving on a DUI suspended license.

[Previous: Hopkins Co. authorities searching for man wanted in connection to deadly hit and run]

The crash happened in 400 block of Tippett Road just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say they found 30-year-old Zachary Higgins lying on the road.

They say he had been hit by a car, and they were able to recover parts that led them to Phelps.

Phelps is being booked into jail.

