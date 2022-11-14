Birthday Club
Koe Wetzel set to perform at Ford Center on ‘Road to Hell Paso’ tour

Koe Wetzel
Koe Wetzel(Ford Center)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has revealed his ‘Road to Hell Paso’ North American headline tour slated for Spring 2023.

According to a press release, the newly announced 25-date run kicks off March 2 in Tallahassee, FL.

Officials say one of Wetzel’s tour stops includes Evansville. He is set to perform at the Ford Center on March 31.

According to a release, Wetzel will also bring his live show to Nashville, TN for a performance at the Ascend Amphitheater on May 11 before the tour concludes in Newport, KY on May 20.

Fans can buy tickets to the ‘Road to Hell Paso’ tour dates via the CITI presale beginning Tuesday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

The artist presale begins 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, November 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

For those who are interested, you can visit https://roadtohellpasotour.com/ for tickets and more information.

