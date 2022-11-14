Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Highway 64 through Francisco to be open by Thanksgiving

SR 64 in Francisco
SR 64 in Francisco
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s great news for drivers in eastern Gibson County.

Officials with the town of Francisco say INDOT let them know State Road 64 will be open by Thanksgiving.

The highway has been shut down for well over a year while crews ripped up and repaved the road. It was only open for a few months last winter.

It had been deteriorating every winter, and repatching would only hold for so long.

There were several boil advisories for town members to deal with while the work was going on as well.

Drivers have been using a detour that is often blocked by semi drivers ignoring signs not to go that way.

State Road 64 is the main artery for drivers needing to get from Princeton to Oakland City.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
Generic image of crash scene
ISP apprehends suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded after a motorcyclist was hit by a car...
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
Plane crash victim Dan Ragan in Evansville in 2021
One of B-17 crash victims spoke with 14 News in 2021
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

Former Karges Furniture Factory
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
Fire on Ridgeway
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
Warrick County Graphic
New affordable senior housing coming to Boonville
Resident of True Vine Inn gets home in time to warn others of fire
Resident of True Vine Inn gets home in time to warn others of fire