Highway 64 through Francisco to be open by Thanksgiving

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s great news for drivers in eastern Gibson County.

Officials with the town of Francisco say INDOT let them know State Road 64 will be open by Thanksgiving.

The highway has been shut down for well over a year while crews ripped up and repaved the road. It was only open for a few months last winter.

It had been deteriorating every winter, and repatching would only hold for so long.

There were several boil advisories for town members to deal with while the work was going on as well.

Drivers have been using a detour that is often blocked by semi drivers ignoring signs not to go that way.

State Road 64 is the main artery for drivers needing to get from Princeton to Oakland City.

