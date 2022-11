HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews are at the True Vine Inn in Henderson,

That’s just past the bridges.

Heavy smoke can be seen, and it’s impacting traffic.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 9:09 Monday.

Henderson Police say no one is hurt, and everyone is out of the building.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

SB traffic stalled back towards Waterworks Rd. due to fire at True Vine Inn (WFIE)

