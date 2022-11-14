Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A developer out of Brownsburg, Indiana, is working to turn the former Karges Furniture factory into 150 affordable apartments.

The large building sits on the 1500 block of W. Maryland Street.

Before it closed, officials say it had 130 years of history in Evansville.

There was an auction in 2016 for the remaining items in the building.

According to the developer, Anderson Partners LLC, they’ll use Affordable Housing Tax Credits, Federal Rehabilitation Tax Credits, Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), and Tax Increment Financing to get the job done.

It’s called Karges Lofts, and is a $30 million project. They hope to open to tenants in late 2023.

Karges Furniture now operates out of Michigan, but according to their website, first-generation immigrant, Albert F. Karges, invested $600 to begin making furniture out of local hardwoods in 1886 in Evansville.

