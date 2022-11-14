Birthday Club
Daviess Co. fire officials give holiday cooking safety reminders

Here’s 11 tips to help you safely fry up that Thanksgiving Turkey
(tcw-kltv)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The holiday season is a popular time to celebrate family and friends with food.

Before you whip up those favorites, first responders want to remind you about some important safety steps.

Daviess County Fire Investigator Keith Hurn says when deep frying a turkey, make sure to remove the heat sensor and everything inside.

He recommends defrosting and drying the turkey as well, and making sure you have a pan to catch any overflow if you are cooking inside.

Hurn also says now is a good time to make sure your smoke detectors work.

“I feel like more people are cooking at home than ever before. It may be some folks who have never cooked a turkey before. We’re all used to going to grandma’s house. You know that older matriarch of the family’s house and sometimes they are coming to our house now. We may have some new cooks out there that are not familiar with of what to do and what not to do. So that’s kinda why we are doing this,” said Hurn.

Hurn says if you have a flash fire with oil do not try to put it out with water. The safest place to deep fry a turkey would be on concrete or gravel.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

