Closures expected downtown Evansville for Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A road closure is being planned for parts of downtown Evansville.

Officials say Court Street will be closed from NW 3rd Street to Market Street. Vine Street will also be closed from NW 3rd Street to NW 2nd Street.

They say this is all part of the Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project.

The closures will continue until around mid-January 2023.

