Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Bright Skies, Brisk

Tuesday A.M. Light Rain
10/24 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/24 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are scheduled to remain well below normal through the week. Clear and frosty this morning as lows temperatures settle into the upper 20s.  Mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, becoming cloudy with rain developing late as lows drop into the mid-30s. Rain may mix briefly with snow.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 50% chance of morning rain as high temps remain in the mid-40s. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cold with scattered flurries as high temps only reach the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
Generic image of crash scene
ISP apprehends suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded after a motorcyclist was hit by a car...
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
The "Flying Fortress" at the Evansville Wartime Museum in 2021
B-17 that crashed in Dallas has visited Evansville
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

11/10 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Showers possible Monday night into Tuesday, temperatures remain chilly
14 First Alert 11/13 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/13 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/13 at 5pm
14 First Alert 11/13 at 5pm
11/10 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Chilly weather continues