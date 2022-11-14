Bright Skies, Brisk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are scheduled to remain well below normal through the week. Clear and frosty this morning as lows temperatures settle into the upper 20s. Mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, becoming cloudy with rain developing late as lows drop into the mid-30s. Rain may mix briefly with snow.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 50% chance of morning rain as high temps remain in the mid-40s. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cold with scattered flurries as high temps only reach the upper 30s.

