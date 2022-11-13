Walton tops 1,000-point mark as KWC Women’s hoops downs SW Baptist

BOLIVAR, MO. (WFIE) - It was a big night for the Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team on Saturday, as they not only took down Southwest Baptist 90-67, but senior star Tahlia Walton became just the 20th player in KWC Women’s Basketball history to reach that coveted milestone. She reached it with one of the most efficient performances of her career, scoring 19 points on 8-for-8 shooting. Her 1,013 career points now puts her at 19th all-time in scoring. She also tied the school record for field goal percentage in a game, as only Kerrie Moore in 1992 made at least eight shots while not missing a single one.

After going up 8-7, Hadley Lytton capped of a 12-0 Wesleyan run with a fast-break layup to make it 20-7 good guys with three minutes remaining in the frame. Reeva Hammelman hit a three with 1:42 left and the Panthers went into the second quarter leading 26-14.

SBU came out strong in the second quarter and outscored Wesleyan 22-17 in the frame. But, thanks to a strong seven points from Shiya Hoosier in the quarter, the Panthers went into halftime leading 43-36.

Thanks to two threes from Cali Nolot and an and-1 from Tahlia Walton, Wesleyan blew the game open with a 16-0 run to start the third quarter. Corina Conley capped off the quarter with a strong take to the basket and Wesleyan went into the final quarter up 70-46.

KWC cruised in the fourth, using two layups from Myah Montgomery and another layup from Walton to win the game by 23.

After struggling to find the bottom of the net against Drury, Wesleyan shot an impressive 33-for-57 (57.9%) from the field and 12-for-26 (46.2%) from three.

Tahlia Walton led the way with 19 points and four rebounds. Following close behind her in scoring was Corina Conley (14), Shiya Hoosier (13), and Cali Nolot (11). Conley led with five rebounds while Hoosier dished out eight assists.

The Panthers will be right back on Wednesday when they travel to Springfield, Illinois to take on the UIS Prairie Stars. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.