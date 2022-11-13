Showers possible Monday night into Tuesday, temperatures remain chilly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunshine helped warm us into the upper 30s to around 40° this afternoon and melted away most of the snow, although there is still some hanging around in the shady spots.

Some clouds rolled in this afternoon, and we will continue to see clouds on and off throughout the night, although we are not expecting any precipitation. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 20s by early Monday morning, so grab a good coat before heading off to school and work.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, but that is still 10° below average for this time of year.

A low pressure system will push clouds into our region again Monday evening, then rain returns overnight Monday night into Tuesday. A few flakes could mix in on the northwest end of the Tri-State, but we are not expecting any snow accumulation at this time. This system looks like it will be mostly rain.

The bulk of the rain on Tuesday will probably be before noon, but the clouds will hang around through the entire day Tuesday and Wednesday. Some drizzle, sprinkles, or flurries may be possible from Tuesday afternoon throughout the day Wednesday, but I doubt we will see any significant precipitation.

The clouds will gradually clear Thursday, and our skies turn mostly sunny heading into next weekend, but these chilly temperatures are going to stick around. Highs will be in the mid 40s Tuesday, low 40s Wednesday and Thursday, and mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday.

