Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Noco Park to host winter season event

Noco Park hosting soft launch this weekend in downtown Evansville.
Noco Park hosting soft launch this weekend in downtown Evansville.(WFIE)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Noco Park is back this year with another winter event called Mount Noco.

Mount Noco is a ski lodge themed exhibit and dining experience in downtown Evansville.

On their website, the exhibit will feature a two-course meal, cocktail drinks, and hot chocolate.

Children events include an entrée and a drink of their choosing.

The event is located at 163 South. 3rd Avenue in Evansville.

Mount Noco runs every Friday and Saturday from December through February from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $40 and children’s tickets are $20.

All reservations must be booked 12 hours in advance.

Tickets are on sale on their website now.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms that Riverside Drive and Linwood Avenue in Evansville were blocked off as...
Police: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Evansville home
Shooting on Ray Street in Henderson
2 people shot in Henderson
Saturday morning snow in Jasper
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season
Willie Hemphill
EPD: Drunk driver hits several cars, keeps going
1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville
1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville

Latest News

Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis
Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EPD investigating reported kidnapping incident
EPD investigating reported kidnapping incident