Noco Park to host winter season event
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Noco Park is back this year with another winter event called Mount Noco.
Mount Noco is a ski lodge themed exhibit and dining experience in downtown Evansville.
On their website, the exhibit will feature a two-course meal, cocktail drinks, and hot chocolate.
Children events include an entrée and a drink of their choosing.
The event is located at 163 South. 3rd Avenue in Evansville.
Mount Noco runs every Friday and Saturday from December through February from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Adult tickets are $40 and children’s tickets are $20.
All reservations must be booked 12 hours in advance.
Tickets are on sale on their website now.
