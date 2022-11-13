Noco Park to host winter season event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Noco Park is back this year with another winter event called Mount Noco.

Mount Noco is a ski lodge themed exhibit and dining experience in downtown Evansville.

On their website, the exhibit will feature a two-course meal, cocktail drinks, and hot chocolate.

Children events include an entrée and a drink of their choosing.

The event is located at 163 South. 3rd Avenue in Evansville.

Mount Noco runs every Friday and Saturday from December through February from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $40 and children’s tickets are $20.

All reservations must be booked 12 hours in advance.

Tickets are on sale on their website now.

