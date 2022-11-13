KWC Men’s Basketball falls to Illinois-Springfield at Midwest Region Crossover

KENSOHA, WI. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team failed to find their shooting touch on Saturday night, shooting just 34% from the field en-route to a 70-58 loss to the Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars.

UIS moves to 2-0 on the young season while Wesleyan falls to 0-2.

Ben Sisson gave Wesleyan an early lead, making a layup to put Wesleyan up 2-0 after the first possession. That would be the Panther’s only lead of the game, however, as UIS went on a quick 10-2 run to give them a 10-4 advantage. Wesleyan kept it close early, with a Borja Fernandez bucket making it just a two point deficit for the Panthers (19-17) midway through the opening half. A strong finish from the Prairie Stars gave them a 26-21 lead at the break.

An Antonio Thomas free throw put Wesleyan within three with 13 minutes left, but Illinois-Springfield woldn’t let the Panthers get any close than that, keeping the Panthers within arms reach the rest of the way for the win.

Wesleyan shot just 21-61 (34%) from the field and 6-26 (23%) from three. Free throws were a bright spot, as Wesleyan hit 10 of their 11 attempts from the charity stripe.

Ben Sisson, Borja Fernandez, Alex Gray, and Markel Aune each finished with 10 points. Fernandez nearly notched a double-double with nine rebounds, while Aune and Kennedy Miles each handed out two assists.

Wesleyan will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Fairfield, Alabama to take on Miles College. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

