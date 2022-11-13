ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday.

It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m.

Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.

They say one juvenile was taken into custody at the scene, but three others jumped a fence to get away.

Authorities are using K9s to look for them.

They ask anyone in the area to call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

