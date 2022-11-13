Birthday Club
Humphrey breaks G-MAC tackle record, in KWC Football’s season finale

KWC hosted their season open against Concordia.
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, OH. (WFIE) - Taking on the #13 Ashland Eagles, the Kentucky Wesleyan football team fell 41-10 on Saturday. Despite the loss, senior linebacker Jalen Humphrey shined, tallying 13 total tackles to bring his career mark up to 377, breaking the G-MAC’s all-time tackle record. He takes down Ohio Dominican’s Dauson Sales record of 375, which was set last year. 

The Pathers struggled to gain momentum against a stout Ashland defense, only managing to get three points in the first half thanks to a Blake Vivrette 42-yard field goal. Down 35-3 late, Christian Arrambide hit senior Peyton Peters for a 20-yard touchdown connection to give Wesleyan their lone touchdown of the game. 

Christian Arrambide went 16-for-31 for 160 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Peters caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, while Brennen McGuire led with five receptions for 38 yards. Jatorian Dillard ran for 43 yards on the ground. Jalen Humphrey led the way with 13 total tackles (11 solo, 2 assist), while Jaden Santos-Lopez tallied seven solo tackles, including the Panther’s lone sack of the game.

Kentucky Wesleyan football finishes the 2022 season, 2-9.

