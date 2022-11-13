Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street.

Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while crews work.

We will update this story once more information is available.

