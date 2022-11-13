GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colleges and universities are always welcoming new students and professors, but the University of Southern Indiana has a new instructor this semester that many people may recognize.

McManus Woodend joined the USI English Department this fall as an instructor. However, he’s better known as the actor that played the “Caveman” in several GEICO Insurance commercials during the 2000s.

After many years as the famous caveman, he’s now teaching the next generation of English majors in the Tri-State.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.