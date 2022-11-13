Birthday Club
EPD investigating reported kidnapping incident

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Evansville on Friday night.

According to a media report, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1300 block of East Indiana Street for a domestic violence call. The report states the offender forced the woman into her car against her will, and then took the victim to his house and assaulted her, despite the victim making several attempts to leave.

The woman was ultimately able to get ahold of a glass liquor bottle and hit the man in the head before leaving the house and calling 911, the report says.

Officials say the victim has a protective order against the suspect.

When police arrived, officers noticed the victim had redness around her neck and open cuts around her face, the report says. She was treated on-site by AMR crews.

Police say the suspect drove away from the scene to an unknown location.

As of Saturday, no arrests have been made.

We will update this story once more information is available.

