VCSO: Man taken to hospital after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded after a motorcyclist was hit by a car...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded after a motorcyclist was hit by a car on Sunday afternoon.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue.

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the man on the motorcycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are told he was taken to Deaconess.

The roadway was closed for almost 45 minutes, but has since reopened.

