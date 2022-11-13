B-17 that crashed in Dallas has visited Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The B-17 Flying Fortress is the same plane that visited Evansville in July 2021.

The event was hosted by the Evansville Wartime Museum, and guests were able to take flights on the iconic warbird.

It has also visited in previous years.

Officials say the B-17 crashed with a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane during an airshow Saturday in Dallas.

They say six people were killed.

Officials say no paying customers were on the planes.

They say the B-17, a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II, is an immense four-engine bomber used in daylight raids against Germany.

Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow,” according to a website advertising the event.

The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft.

