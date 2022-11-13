Birthday Club
Aces Volleyball sweeps past Belmont

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hitting .317 with 19 kills, four aces and four digs, Giulia Cardona paced the University of Evansville volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over Belmont on Saturday evening inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Cardona’s final tally led all players.  Alondra Vazquez finished with 12 kills and a team-high 13 digs and three block assists.  Kora Ruff totaled 35 assists and eight digs.

Set 1 – UE 25, BU 9

Four Purple Aces had kills in the opening five points as UE came out strong to take a 5-1 lead.  Up 11-6, Evansville scored seven in a row before pulling away for a 25-9 victory and a 1-0 match lead.  Giulia Cardona recorded eight kills in the set, including the clinching tally.

Set 2 – UE 25, BU 22

Another nice start saw UE score three of the first four points before the Bruins took their first lead of the night at 5-4.  Cardona took over when three consecutive service aces turned a 7-7 tie into a 10-7 advantage.  Belmont countered to tie the frame at 11-11 before retaking a 15-13 edge.  Emilee Scheumann posted a kill to put the Aces back on track, going in front at 18-7 and hanging on for the 25-22 triumph.

Set 3 – UE 25, BU 19

After Evansville took a 3-1 lead to open the set, Alondra Vazquez registered a kill to push the lead to 13-7.  The next segment belonged to Cardona who had back-to-back-to-back kills to make it a 19-10 game.  Looking to secure a perfect home weekend, the Aces took the frame by a final of 25-19 to finish off the 3-0 sweep.

Tuesday will mark Senior Day when the Aces complete the regular season with a 6 p.m. match against Indiana State.

