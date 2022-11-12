VCSO: 3 injured after multiple-vehicle crash in Evansville
Nov. 11, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of Interstate 69 is back open following a crash involving four cars on Friday night.
Vanderburgh Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident with minor injuries just after 7 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture saying the crash occurred at Interstate 69 and Boonville New Harmony Road.
Deputies tell 14 News this was a chain reaction crash with the cars ending up rear-ending one another.
Three people were injured as a result of the accident, but we have been told those injuries are non-life-threatening.
The Sheriff’s Office says that alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
