VCSO: 3 injured after multiple-vehicle crash in Evansville

Vanderburgh Sheriff's deputies responded to an accident with minor injuries just after 7 p.m.
(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of Interstate 69 is back open following a crash involving four cars on Friday night.

Vanderburgh Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident with minor injuries just after 7 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture saying the crash occurred at Interstate 69 and Boonville New Harmony Road.

Deputies tell 14 News this was a chain reaction crash with the cars ending up rear-ending one another.

Three people were injured as a result of the accident, but we have been told those injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office says that alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

