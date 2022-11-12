Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding recalls 42 years in law enforcement

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says his 42 years in law enforcement were marked by the community that supported him.

“We have a law enforcement agency that gets along very well with the members of our community,” Sheriff Wedding said. “I couldn’t be happier to serve Vanderburgh County for that reason.”

As he prepares to leave law enforcement come the new year, he shared his thoughts as he enters a new chapter in his life.

“You’re kind of glad to be leaving and you’re also a little sad to leave such a great career,” Sheriff Wedding said.

He led the way through the pandemic, house explosions, mass shootings and warehouse fires.

“It makes you feel proud that you have an agency where people look up to us, and think that we’re really something,” Sheriff Wedding said.

He reflected on crazy moments of his career, including when Alabama fugitives Casey and Vicki White were found in Evansville.

“When we got the information, started working on it, we had the case solved in less than 10 hours. We couldn’t have had it gift-wrapped any better for us,” Sheriff Wedding said.

He spoke on the work done at the Vanderburgh County Jail during his tenure.

“We’ve done a really good job of getting the people in, getting them in some type of judicial review, and getting them out if they don’t need to be incarcerated,” he said.

Wedding is proud of the training his office provided his deputies. The training center was dedicated in 2017, all at no tax cost to the county.

“We train them to treat people professionally, courteously, but we also train them to protect themselves so they can go home to their family at the end of the day,” he said.

With Noah Robinson now set to take the reigns in the new year, Wedding says they’ve already spoken multiple times.

“We will transition the office to sheriff-elect Robinson so that he has a smooth transition and he can begin a very fruitful year in 2023,” he said.

Even though his time in law enforcement is up, he isn’t leaving out the possibility of remaining in politics.

“I would like to end up somewhere doing work up in Indianapolis,” Sheriff Wedding said.

He said having the community behind him made his job easier to do. The every-so-often coffee bought by the car before him in the drive-thru, and the occasional “thank you” made Wedding’s job mean much more.

“It has been nothing but a pleasure to serve as the Vanderburgh County sheriff,” he said.

