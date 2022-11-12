Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow has been falling Saturday morning across the Tri-State.

It is causing slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Drivers should go slow, and make sure your headlights are on.

Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they’ve had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them have involved any injuries.

Dispatchers say they have contacted road crews with INDOT to come treat spots on the Lloyd Expressway and Interstate 69.

Meteorologist Byron Douglas has given several reports on Facebook live.

He says there could also be slick condition Sunday morning.

Here’s a look at the intersection on I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway near Deaconess Gateway.

