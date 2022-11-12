Birthday Club
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow has been falling Saturday morning across the Tri-State.

It is causing slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Drivers should go slow, and make sure your headlights are on.

Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they’ve had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them have involved any injuries.

Dispatchers say they have contacted road crews with INDOT to come treat spots on the Lloyd Expressway and Interstate 69.

Meteorologist Byron Douglas has given several reports on Facebook live.

He says there could also be slick condition Sunday morning.

You can see a live look at roads across the Tri-State with our network of Skyvision HD cameras. Click here to see them all.

Here’s a look at the intersection on I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway near Deaconess Gateway.

You can share your photos and videos of the snow here:

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

