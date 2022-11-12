Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Motorcycle wreck causing traffic on Twin Bridges

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for people to be aware of in Henderson.

Drivers might be having some traffic difficulties on the southbound Twin Bridge. Dispatch confirms this is due to a motorcycle crash at the Circle K on U.S. Highway 41. The call originally came in just before 5 p.m.

We were told that officers were still on scene awaiting a tow truck to take away the motorcycle.

Officials say that the run was an accident with injuries, but no injuries have been officially confirmed.

We will update this story once more information is available.

