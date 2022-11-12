Birthday Club
Resurrection Catholic School students honor veteran family members

Newscast recording
By Brian Cissell
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Resurrection Catholic School honored Veterans of their own this afternoon.

Veteran family members filled Resurrection Church as local Honor Guard members presented the colours and students thanked them for their service to our country.

For National Guard Veteran, Michael Hulfachor, it was something he was proud to be a part of.

“I always tell people when they tell me thank you, It was my honor,” says Hulfachor. “It allowed me to serve. It allowed me to get an education, and allowed me to be able to provide and to raise the family I have today.”

Students also asked the veterans to stand up separately so that they could honor each one could get the recognition they deserve.

