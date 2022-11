OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 40-year-old man is accused of setting a home on fire in Owensboro.

Glen Haws is facing two counts of arson.

On Thursday night, officers and fire crews were called to a structure fire on Glendale Avenue.

While on scene, officers were told the fire was intentionally set.

Detectives later arrested Haws.

