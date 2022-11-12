1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville

Birthday Club
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the Greenville Fire Department, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a driver.

GPD says the crash led to the driver being trapped inside the car in the 1400 block of KY-181 South.

Upon arrival, officials located the vehicle off the roadway against a tree with heavy damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver was extracted from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office.

We will continue to update you as the story develops.

