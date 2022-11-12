Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month

Construction progress at Elite Air Evansville
Construction progress at Elite Air Evansville(Elite Air Evansville)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville.

The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December.

Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up.

We first told you last year about construction for the building, which is near Green River Road and Lynch.

The family owned business is an indoor trampoline park with a Ninja Warrior Course.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP names suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
ISP names suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Dispatch confirms that Riverside Drive and Linwood Avenue in Evansville were blocked off as...
Police: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Evansville home
Police: Pills found in child’s toy during drug investigation, 4 arrested
Police: Pills found in child’s toy during drug investigation, 4 arrested
Donna Landreth
Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash
Person arrested after crash into business
Arrest made after crash into business

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash involving semi at 41 and Baseline
Christmas tree lighting happening Saturday night in Newburgh
Willie Hemphill
EPD: Drunk driver hits several cars, keeps going
Saturday morning snow in Jasper
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season