New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville.

The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December.

Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up.

We first told you last year about construction for the building, which is near Green River Road and Lynch.

The family owned business is an indoor trampoline park with a Ninja Warrior Course.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.