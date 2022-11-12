Lincoln Trail Elementary thanks veterans for their service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More the 400 people packed the gym at Lincoln Trail Elementary Friday afternoon for their assembly, where many students thanked veterans for their service.

Others there thanked their grandparents for being the best and spoiling them.

Reid Willis, a student at Lincoln Trail Elementary, received a pleasant gift from his mother, who is currently serving overseas on her second deployment.

He says that today’s opportunity to speak with his mother was a special occasion for him.

“I saw my mom on screen, and a couple of my friends that is in the military. So, we talked, and it was fun then everyone saw them. My principal saw her, and he is like your mom looks the same as you”.

Reid is currently living with his grandparents and his mother is expected to return from her deployment in march of 20-23

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.