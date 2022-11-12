Birthday Club
EPD: Drunk driver hits several cars, keeps going

Willie Hemphill
Willie Hemphill(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after police say he was driving drunk.

Police were called to 642 Adams Avenue where they say they found 37-year-old Willie Hemphill.

According to EPD, Hemphill hit multiple cars while driving, causing heavy damage. They say some of it was caught on surveillance.

When asked about the damaged vehicles, police say Hemphill told them his brakes went out.

Officers say he failed several field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .194.

Hemphill was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

