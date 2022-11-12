Birthday Club
Eastland Mall to host sensory event with Autism Evansville

Source: Pixabay
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eastland Mall is welcoming back Santa Claus for the holiday season.

For the first time, Eastland Mall partnered with Autism Evansville for a special sensory event.

The event will take place on December 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Children and parents will have the opportunity to spend time with Santa while the mall is closed to the general public.

Guests will enter through Entrance D near JCPenney.

Parents and children can visit for free, but have the opportunity to buy professional photos.

For more information call Sean Ferguson at (812) 477-7171 to register your child for the event.

