Crews respond to Lynnville house fire

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials in Lynnville were on the scene of a house fire for several hours Thursday night.

Lynnville Fire Chief Ryan Spall tells 14 News that crews responded to a fire at 123 Second St.

Spall says they were assisted by the Elberfeld and Pigeon Township Fire Departments. He tells us it broke out just before 5 p.m.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Chief Spall says the fire burned for so long because they had trouble getting inside and there were furniture and other items in the home making it difficult.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.