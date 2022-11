NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The town Christmas tree lighting is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

It will be at the amphitheater.

Officials with Historic Newburgh say the Knight Sensations will perform, and there will be a special appearance by the Grinch.

It’s one of several “Christmas in the Burgh” events set for the holiday season.

Christmas in the Burgh (Historic Newburgh)

